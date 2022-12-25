Major collision leaves one person dead in Fairfield

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

FAIRFIELD — One person is dead after a Saturday night collision in Fairfield.

Firefighters were on the scene of the vehicle accident in the area of East Tabor and Railroad Avenue, where a person with significant injuries had to be extracted from a vehicle. Three other people were taken to a hospital, and their condition is not known.

Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor was closed in both directions between Claybank Road and Olive Avenue. In addition, Northbound Railroad Avenue at E. Tabor too.