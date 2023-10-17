Watch CBS News

Women Who Rock walk the pink carpet at Stage AE

PTL's Daisy Jade stops by the Women Who Rock pop-up shop at the SouthSide Works to get a preview of this year's benefit concert featuring Ann Wilson, from Heart. The event benefits the Magee-Womens Research Institute.
