Woman slams SUV into LongHorn Steakhouse

An 81-year-old woman hit a pickup truck, went over some landscaping, and slammed into the vestibule of a LongHorn Steakhouse in the McCandless Crossing shopping center. KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso has the breaking details.
