Watch CBS News

Wildlife encounters at French Lick Resort

Travel blogger Karyn Locke, of Sand and Snow and everywhere in between, is here to tell us more about French Lick Resort in the state of Indiana. She tells host Heather Abraham why it makes such a great getaway.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.