Watch CBS News

What's Hoppin': Penn Brewing

A local brewery is hosting its own Oktoberfest. The owner of Penn Brewing, Stefan Nitsch, and the sales manager, Jesse Gray, joined Talk Pittsburgh to talk about what people can expect at this year's Oktoberfest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.