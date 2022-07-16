Out For A Walk Forecast

KDKA's John Shumway and Erika Stanish face off in a Pickle Juice Drinking race!

Web Extra: John Shumway and Erika Stanish at Picklesburgh KDKA's John Shumway and Erika Stanish face off in a Pickle Juice Drinking race!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On