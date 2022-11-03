KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

A juvenile was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

Teen shot twice in Sheraden A juvenile was shot multiple times in Pittsburgh's Sheraden neighborhood; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On