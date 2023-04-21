Watch CBS News

Taking a look back at Kennywood's 125 years

Kennywood opens for its 125th season on Saturday. To mark the milestone, KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose went back in time to the thrilling days of yesteryear to see how the place we all know and love got its start and became what it is today.
