Watch CBS News

Recipes to help you use up your summer veggies

The gardens are plentiful and the farmers markets are overflowing. What do you do with all the produce? Chef Alekka joins Talk Pittsburgh with some dishes that will help you use up the rest of your summer veggies.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.