Watch CBS News

Raising a glass to Leap Day with The Commoner

Leap Day only comes once every four years, so we're toasting to those who age like fine wine, just a little bit slower. Aidan, from The Commoner, and Madison with Hotel Monaco, are ready to leap into a good time with some fun cocktails!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.