PTL Sneak Peek: "Shirley Jones: A Gala Celebration of her Life, Career, and Legacy" Pittsburgh is getting ready to honor the life of a local legend, Shirley Jones. The show "Shirley Jones: A Gala Celebration of her Life, Career, and Legacy" is on its way to the Steel City. We spoke to Patrick Cassidy, actor, singer and son of Jones, about the upcoming show.