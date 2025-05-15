Watch CBS News

Previewing this year's Millvale Music Fest

One of the biggest music festivals of the year is about to rock Pittsburgh with more than 300 musical acts. It's the Millvale Music Fest, and we spoke to those involved in the festival to learn more about the event.
