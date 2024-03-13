Watch CBS News

Previewing Pittsburgh's newest shopping experience

PTL has been waiting for this trend of shopping, think of it as a vendor-based craft fair that never goes away. Caylie Barnett, from Painted Tree Boutiques, previews this one-stop market coming to Pittsburgh.
