KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Daisy Jade are live at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium for STEAM Fest!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: STEAM Fest Edition, Oct. 9, 2023 Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Daisy Jade are live at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium for STEAM Fest!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On