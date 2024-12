Pittsburgh-area girl discovered in car after grandma fell into sinkhole reunited with troopers who found her The little girl whose grandmother died after falling into a sinkhole in Westmoreland County got a special treat on Monday. Five-year-old Serenity got to go shopping with the state troopers who found her in her grandmother's car hours after Elizabeth Pollard went missing, falling into a sinkhole while looking for her cat. KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti reports.