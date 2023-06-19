Watch CBS News

Pet of the Week: Lourdes

This week's adoptable Pet of the Week comes to us from the Washington Area Humane Society. Lourdes the cat is a little shy but did a great job raising her kittens. Now she's looking for a loving forever home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.