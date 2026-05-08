Pennsylvania state senator renews push for legislation to regulate pet cremation It's been one year since the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General brought charges against former Pittsburgh-area funeral home owner Patrick Vereb. He's accused of deceiving more than 6,500 pet owners and denying them promised burial services. State Sen. Nick Pisciottano of West Mifflin says critical legislation isn't moving along like it should, so he's asking pet owners to get on social media and call their state senators. Meghan Schiller reports.