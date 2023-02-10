Watch CBS News

Oysters with Fet-Fisk

PTL's David Highfield is in the PTL Kitchen with Nik Forsberg, a James Beard Award nominee, to try some oysters. The chef is bringing Nordic food to Pittsburgh through his restaurant project - Fet-Fisk.
