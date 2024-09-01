Watch CBS News

On A Positive Note: HearWell Center

Dr. Suzanne Yoder dealt with hearing loss from the time she was a child, but now, she's helping those experiencing the same thing through the HearWell Center. Kym Gable tells her story in A Positive Note.
