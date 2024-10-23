Watch CBS News

Nonprofit helps kids trick or treat in style

Time is running out for kids to get the spookiest costume on the block. Those costumes aren't cheap, but a Braddock nonprofit is making sure everyone can trick or treat in style. KDKA-TV's Alex Todd reports.
