Man who caddied for Ben Hogan at 1953 U.S. Open at Oakmont makes emotional return With the first round of the U.S. Open kicking off at Oakmont Country Club on Thursday, there is a long legacy of winners who have lifted the championship trophy. However, behind every winner is a caddy helping them through the course. For one fan on Thursday, it was a return to one of his biggest memories. KDKA-TV's Chris Hoffman reports.