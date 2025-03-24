Watch CBS News

Man rushes to help save victim of hit-and-run

Derrick Clark, a local veteran, jumped into action on Sunday morning after a man and his dog were hit by an SUV in a hit-and-run on Mt. Washington. He spoke with KDKA's Jessica Riley about what happened that morning.
