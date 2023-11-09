Watch CBS News

Making wishes under the "Horne's tree"

It's beginning to feel like the holidays already in Downtown Pittsburgh. First Alert Meteorologist Mary Ours is under the Highmark Christmas tree at the corner of Stanwix Street and Penn Avenue asking people what their wishes are.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.