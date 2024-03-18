Watch CBS News

Learning more about 'Underland X Alice'

The next show at the New Hazlett Theatre is taking audiences on a dance journey down the rabbit hole. The show is called "Underland X Alice" and we were joined by the show's creator, Kontara Morhpis, and the director, Zachariah Washington.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.