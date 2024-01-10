Watch CBS News

Learning more about 'GodGuys: The Stage Play'

The stage play, "GodGuys" is coming to the O'Reiley Theater this weekend for one night only. We were joined by the show's writer and director, Nay Stubbs, co-producer Chuck Brown and lead actor Kevin Brown to learn more about the show!
