KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Get the latest weather updates with KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Falicia Woody's forecast!

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (8/3) Get the latest weather updates with KDKA-TV First Alert Meteorologist Falicia Woody's forecast!

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On