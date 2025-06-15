Watch CBS News

KD Sunday Spotlight: Unbridled Performance

For many local veterans, finding help can be expensive, but at Unbridled Performance, they can find a unique way to feel better. Megan Shinn tells their story of equine therapy in the KD Sunday Spotlight.
