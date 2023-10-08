Watch CBS News

KD Sunday Spotlight: The Emma Munson Foundation

When Denise and Michael Munson lost their daughter Emma 10 years ago, they didn't just mourn, they celebrated her life and continued to keep her spirit alive with charitable acts. Jessica Guay highlights their work in the KD Sunday Spotlight.
