Watch CBS News

KD Sunday Spotlight: Literacy Pittsburgh

More than 20 teachers instruct free classes for those left behind, who just arrived, or just want to further their education. KDKA's Megan Shinn learned more about their work in this edition of the KD Sunday Spotlight.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.