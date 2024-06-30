Watch CBS News

KD Sunday Spotlight: Clay Pittsburgh

Like people need water to live Daniel Vito needs pottery to thrive. He started making clay pots in 1972 and hasn't stopped since. Megan Shinn highlights his nonprofit work with Clay Pittsburgh in the KD Sunday Spotlight.
