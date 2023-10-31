KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

John's first day here at KDKA-TV was October 31st, 1988.

John Shumway celebrates 35th anniversary at KDKA-TV John's first day here at KDKA-TV was October 31st, 1988.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On