Joe Manganiello talks about "lifesaving surgery" and 7-year health journey On the big and small screen, Joe Manganiello is the picture of strength and health, but what most people didn't know is that he was acting even when the cameras stopped rolling. Manganiello, who grew up in Mt. Lebanon and recently moved back, is out with a new book titled "Bloodlines." He stopped by KDKA to talk with anchor Kristine Sorensen about why he's telling all about his seven-year health battle and spiritual journey. More