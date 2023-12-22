KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

KDKA's Hannah Mears and Josh Taylor discuss the sports topics of the day.

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: Dec. 22, 2023 KDKA's Hannah Mears and Josh Taylor discuss the sports topics of the day.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On