Iran attacks Kuwait airport as Israel, Lebanon reach tentative ceasefire Kuwait said Wednesday that an Iranian missile and drone attack hit its international airport, killing one person and wounding dozens more, as the ceasefire between Iran and the U.S. looked increasingly fragile after yet another exchange of fire. Iran claims it launched a retaliatory attack on U.S. military bases in Kuwait after another set of airstrikes by American forces, which Central Command called "self-defense strikes" on Iranian military positions.