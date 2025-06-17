Watch CBS News

If your ex was a mascot, which one would they be and why? | 3 O'Clock Drop

In today's 3 O'Clock Drop, in honor of National Mascot Day, we wanted to know if your ex was a mascot, which one would they be and why?
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.