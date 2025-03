High Q 25 | 25 years of KD Quiz Join KDKA's Ray Petelin for a look at our favorite quiz show moments from the last 25 years, including some never-before-seen bloopers and outtakes! This one-hour special features highlights from quizmaster Ken Rice and announcer Jon Burnett, plus some of the smartest and funniest answers from high school students across western Pennsylvania. Look behind the scenes at how we produce Pittsburgh's only local game show!