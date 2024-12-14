Watch CBS News

Hey Ray: Surfing on Lake Erie

When you think of surfing, you undoubtedly think of the ocean and summer. However, in our area this time of year, you can surf on Lake Erie! Ray and Elizabeth Petelin talk with one man who actually catches waves up north in an all-new Hey Ray!
