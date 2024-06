Heinz History Center launches new digital archive documenting efforts to rescue Jews from the Holoca Henry Ellenbogen may not be a household name in 2024, but he was a U.S. congressman and longtime judge in Allegheny County, and in the 1930s and early 40s, he helped lead an effort to get Jewish people out of Nazi Germany and Austria, ultimately helping them escape the Holocaust. KDKA-TV's Chris DeRose has more.