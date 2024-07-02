Watch CBS News

Get Outta Tahn: Lucille Ball Comedy Festival

Lucille Ball's hometown is hosting a star-studded celebration. Who needs a trip to Hollywood when three of its hottest comics will soon be one tank away? We learned more about the Lucille Ball Comedy Festival on today's show.
