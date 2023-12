Finding your 'season' with a color analysis with Flourish Styling Collective We've all experienced it. Looking in your closet and struggling to find something to wear. Maybe the outfit doesn't look quite right, or a shirt is washing you out. If you can relate, you may want to give a color analysis a try. We're learning more about the service that has recently gained traction on social media with the founder of Flourish Styling Collective, Audrey Rockett-Collins.