Fan N'ation: Queen's Gambit, Chess in the NFL This week Fan Nation is taking on the sport of chess with Ashley Lynn Priore, CEO of Queens Gambit, a local nonprofit organization providing chess programming to the community. On top of that, Ashley is teaching chess to NFL teams to help build team strategy and leadership skills within their organizations. Prep your boards as we learn the same chess lesson as NFL superstars! Titles for the segment could include Queen's Gambit: Chess in the NFL.