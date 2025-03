Family of man who lost his eye in Parkway road rage shooting wants justice as trial gets postponed A man who lost his eye in a road rage shooting on the Parkway is waiting to face his accused assailant in court. The suspect will head to court for a hearing on Wednesday, and the family says they just found out that the trial, which was supposed to start next week, has been postponed. KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz reports.