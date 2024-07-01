Watch CBS News

Digging into the psychology of Anthrocon

Pittsburgh's premiere furry convention, Anthrocon, kicks off this Thursday and a record-breaking 15,500 are expected to attend this year's event. Duquesne University's Elizabeth Fein joined us to talk more about Anthrocon.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.