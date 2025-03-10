Watch CBS News

Corey O'Connor wins endorsement for mayor

In a razor-thin vote, Corey O'Connor won the Allegheny County Democratic Committee's endorsement for mayor. However, Mayor Ed Gainey says it's a sign of strength for his re-election bid. KDKA's Andy Sheehan has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.