Cooking with Xyla: 'Smackaroni' Macaroni & Cheese There are nearly 2,000 people in Allegheny Co. awaiting an organ transplant, and 9-year-old Xyla Blackshear is one of them. She has an intestinal disease that makes eating difficult, but despite that, cooking with her family is one of her favorite things to do. We teamed up with professional chef, Chef Claudy Pierre, to make macaroni & cheese in the PTL kitchen!