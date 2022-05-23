Watch CBS News

Company test driving trucks on I-576

Could a driverless truck soon be driving alongside you on the Parkway? It's closer to a reality than you think. Locomation, based in Lawrenceville, is working with trucking companies to get these on the road now; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
