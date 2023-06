KDKA In Your Neighborhood

Out For A Walk Forecast

Mia Gallippi, owner of Clicks-Burgh Retro Rentals, joined Talk Pittsburgh to show some of her fun party ideas.

Clicks-Burgh's living champagne wall Mia Gallippi, owner of Clicks-Burgh Retro Rentals, joined Talk Pittsburgh to show some of her fun party ideas.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On