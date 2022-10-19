Watch CBS News

City, county teaming up to clear snowy roads

The city of Pittsburgh announced they have agreed to work with Allegheny County to store and load salt and work together to remove snow and ice on county and city roads and bridges; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.
