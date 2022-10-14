Watch CBS News

Celebrating 71 years of loving Lucy

We're chatting with Journey Gunderson, the executive director of the National Comedy Center, about what the Lucy Desi Museum in Jamestown, New York, is doing to celebrate 71 years of the most beloved comedy of all time.
