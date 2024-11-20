Watch CBS News

Broadway in the Burgh: 'The Little Prince'

Resonance Works will present "The Little Prince" at the Free Library and Music Hall in Carnegie. We were joined by the group's artistic director, Marie Sensi Sellner, and performers Victory Brinker and Daniel Teadt, to learn more about the show.
